Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin Injury: Ruled out for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Trenin (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Stars, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Trenin suffered his upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Saturday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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