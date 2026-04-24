Yakov Trenin Injury: Ruled out for Game 4
Trenin (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Stars, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Trenin suffered his upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Saturday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be in Game 5 on Tuesday.
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