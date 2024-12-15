Yakov Trenin Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Trenin (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Golden Knights, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Trenin will miss his second straight game. He has two goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 82 hits across 29 appearances this season. Devin Shore will replace Jakub Lauko (lower body) in Sunday's lineup, while Trenin's spot will go to Travis Dermott or Reese Johnson.