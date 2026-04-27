Yakov Trenin Injury: Status unclear for Game 5
Trenin (upper body) is questionable for Game 5 versus the Stars on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Trenin participated in Monday's practice, but a clearer picture of his availability could materialize after Tuesday's morning skate. He didn't have a point in two postseason outings against Dallas before missing the past two games, but he has registered 16 hits and two blocked shots.
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