Yakov Trenin News: Cold on offense

Trenin's point drought reached 16 games in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

During the scoring slump, he has 10 shots on net and 49 hits. The 27-year-old is best known for his physical play, but he's also contributed at least 17 points over each of the last three seasons. In 2024-25, he's at one assist, 14 shots, 62 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 outings in a bottom-six role. Trenin's a non-factor in fantasy until he shows something more on offense.