Yakov Trenin News: Collects helper in win

Trenin logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Trenin snapped an 11-game point drought when he set up a Marco Rossi tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Trenin has been a bottom-six fixture in the Wild's lineup, offering more physical play than offense. He's at six goals, eight assists, 66 shots on net, 192 hits and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances this season.