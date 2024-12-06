Yakov Trenin News: Deposits empty-netter

Trenin scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Trenin's first of the season, and it was his first point since Oct. 19 versus the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has stayed in the lineup amid his lengthy slump, playing in a bottom-six role. In addition to his two points, Trenin has produced 71 hits, 14 PIM, 18 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 26 appearances. He's not a notable depth scorer, so he has very limited fantasy value.