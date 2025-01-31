Yakov Trenin News: Dishes pair of helpers

Trenin logged two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Trenin had helpers on goals by Liam Ohgren and Frederick Gaudreau in this contest. This was Trenin's second multi-point effort of the season. The physical forward is up to four goals, six assists, 43 shots on net, 132 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 46 appearances. He's done little to earn fantasy attention, though he may carry some value in formats that strongly reward physical play.