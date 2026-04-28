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Yakov Trenin News: Picks up helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Trenin registered an assist and seven hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Trenin missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, and he returned in a fourth-line spot. The 29-year-old forward's helper was his first this postseason. He earned eight points over 26 playoff outings prior to this year. Trenin had a strong regular season by his standards, earning 23 points -- one off his career high -- and a personal-best 413 hits across 82 appearances.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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