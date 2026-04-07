Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin News: Posts helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Trenin logged an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Trenin has gone 16 games without a goal, earning four assists, 21 shots on net and 89 hits in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has earned 22 points, 93 shots on net, 33 PIM, a plus-13 rating and a league-leading 395 hits over 78 appearances. The offense is just enough to make it worth rostering Trenin for his elite production in fantasy leagues that count hits.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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