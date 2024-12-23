Yakov Trenin News: Removed from IR

Trenin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Trenin should return to the lineup against Chicago on Monday after missing the last five games. He has accounted for two goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 82 hits across 29 appearances this season. The Wild made room for Trenin to occupy a bottom-six role by sending Travis Boyd to AHL Iowa on Sunday.