Yakov Trenin News: Scores late to prevent shutout

Trenin scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Trenin couldn't buy a goal over the first two months of the season, but he's now scored in back-to-back games. His tally Saturday had no impact other than breaking up Darcy Kuemper's shutout bid with 1:13 to go in the contest. Trenin is at three points, 19 shots on net, 73 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 27 appearances, and his limited offense in a bottom-six role shouldn't intrigue many fantasy managers.