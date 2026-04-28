Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin News: Slated to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Trenin (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Trenin took line rushes on the fourth line, while Nico Sturm was on the ice but didn't participate. Barring a late scratch, Trenin will be back in the lineup following a two-game absence. He'll be a solid source of hits but isn't expected to add much offense.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yakov Trenin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yakov Trenin See More
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
29 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Trade Knight
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Trade Knight
Author Image
Michael Finewax
153 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
157 days ago
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
NHL
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
Author Image
Michael Finewax
177 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
218 days ago