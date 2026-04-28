Yakov Trenin News: Slated to play Tuesday
Trenin (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Trenin took line rushes on the fourth line, while Nico Sturm was on the ice but didn't participate. Barring a late scratch, Trenin will be back in the lineup following a two-game absence. He'll be a solid source of hits but isn't expected to add much offense.
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