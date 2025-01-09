Yakov Trenin News: Slings helper in loss

Trenin provided an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Trenin helped out on Zach Bogosian's tally late in the first period. With four points over eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Trenin is in one of his best stretches of the season, but that's not saying much for his offense. He has just seven points with 33 shots on net, 18 PIM, a plus-6 rating and 109 hits over 37 outings overall.