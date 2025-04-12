Yakov Trenin News: Spoils shutout bid

Trenin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Trenin snapped a 23-game goal drought and a nine-game point drought with his tally at 15:39 of the third period to end Dustin Wolf's shutout bid. With the tally, Trenin reached the 15-point (seven goals, eight assists) for the fourth straight year. The 28-year-old has added 82 shots on net, 234 hits, 32 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 74 appearances.