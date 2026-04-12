Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Not an option Sunday

Kuznetsov will be sidelined against the Mammoth on Sunday due to an upper-body injury is day-to-day.

Kuznetsov didn't play in the final 10 minutes of Saturday's game in Seattle due to his injury, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan. If Kevin Bahl (lower body) doesn't suit up Sunday, Brayden Pachal will most likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-four capacity. The Flames have two more games remaining in their season following Sunday's matchup against Utah.