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Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't in the lineup Wednesday versus the Blues, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Kuznetsov will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 23-year-old's absence continues to be covered by Hunter Brzustewicz, who will skate on the second pairing. Kuznetsov's next chance to play is Friday versus the Panthers.

Yan Kuznetsov
Calgary Flames
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