Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Out again but close

Kuznetsov (upper body) will miss Sunday's game against the Lightning but is close to a return, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kuznetsov has already missed three games and is set to miss a fourth Sunday against the Lightning. However, it seems that the 24-year-old could be ready soon with his next chance to come back being Tuesday against the Kings. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 52 games on the season.