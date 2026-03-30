Yan Kuznetsov headshot

Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Set to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play against Colorado on Monday.

Despite participating in Monday's morning skate, Kuznetsov will miss his eighth straight game. He has picked up four goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and 75 hits across 52 appearances this season.

Yan Kuznetsov
Calgary Flames
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