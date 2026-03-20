Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Set to remain out versus Cats
Kuznetsov (upper body) is expected to continue to miss out versus Florida on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kuznetsov will be out of action for his third straight game due to his upper-body problem. The blueliner is mired in an 18-game goal drought during which he has recorded just 23 shots and three assists. Given his offensive limitations, Kuznetsov's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.
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