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Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Still dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Kuznetsov is reportedly still dealing with his upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Friday.

The nature of Kuznetsov's status has been rather unclear of late, as he has also been listed as a healthy scratch based on other reports. Either way, the 24-year-old blueliner has been out of the lineup for six straight games and figures to be questionable, at best, heading into Saturday's matchup with Vancouver.

Yan Kuznetsov
Calgary Flames
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