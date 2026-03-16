Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Unavailable Monday

Kuznetsov (upper body) won't play against Detroit on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kuznetsov is day-to-day after sustaining the injury in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders. He has earned four goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and 75 hits across 52 appearances this season. Due to Kuznetsov's absence, Hunter Brzustewicz will draw into Monday's lineup against the Red Wings.