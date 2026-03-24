Yan Kuznetsov Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Kuznetsov (upper body) won't play against the Kings on Tuesday.
Kuznetsov will miss his fifth straight game, but he participated in Tuesday's morning skate and appears to be getting close to returning to the lineup. He has contributed four goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and 75 hits across 52 appearances this season.
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