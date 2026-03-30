Yan Kuznetsov News: Moves past injury

Kuznetsov (upper body) will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game in Colorado, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Kuznetsov hasn't been in the lineup since March 14 versus the Islanders. Joel Hanley (upper body) will miss the rest of the 2025-26 campaign, so Kuznetsov is currently the Flames' seventh blueliner, but it remains to be seen when he'll get back into the lineup. Calgary's next game is Thursday in Vegas.