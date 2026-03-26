Yan Kuznetsov News: Serving as healthy scratch
Kuznetsov (upper body) will be a healthy scratch versus the Ducks on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kuznetsov missed time with an upper-body injury, having last played March 14 versus the Islanders, but has at least been upgraded to the healthy scratch category. At this point, fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach for when he might get back into the lineup.
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