Yaniv Perets News: Returned to AHL

Perets was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Perets made a relief appearance against Florida on Saturday, surrendering one goal on seven shots in a 6-0 loss. Due to injuries to Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) and Frederik Andersen (knee), Perets occupied the backup role behind Spencer Martin. However, Kochetkov returned to practice Monday and could be ready to play in Tuesday's home game versus Seattle.