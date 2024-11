Perets was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Perets was recalled to back up Spencer Martin on Saturday, though it appears Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) will be available ahead of Sunday's matchup with St. Louis. The 24-year-old Perets is 1-2-0 with an .825 save percentage in the AHL this year.