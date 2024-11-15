Fantasy Hockey
Yaniv Perets News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:40pm

Perets was called up by Carolina on Friday.

Perets has a 3.67 GAA and an .825 save percentage in three appearances with AHL Chicago in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are missing Frederik Andersen (lower body), who hasn't played since Oct. 26, and Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed), who exited Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Utah and is questionable for Saturday's tilt against Ottawa. If Kochetkov joins Andersen on the shelf, then Spencer Martin will likely start Saturday while Perets will serve as the backup netminder.

