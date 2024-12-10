Yanni Gourde Injury: Exits Tuesday's game

Gourde (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Gourde had an assist in the contest prior to his exit. The 32-year-old missed a game on the Kraken's road trip due to bumps and bruises, but it's unclear if this injury is a recurrence of that issue or a new one altogether. Daniel Sprong may enter the lineup if Gourde ends up missing time.