Yanni Gourde Injury: Game-time call against Minnesota

Gourde (abdomen) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against the Wild, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Gourde last suited up against Vancouver on Jan. 2. In order to play Tuesday, the Quebec native would need to be activated from long-term injured reserve. As soon as he's at full strength, Gourde would more than likely replace Ben Meyers in the lineup. Before being placed on the shelf, Gourde produced six goals and 10 helpers over 35 appearances.