Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde Injury: Game-time call against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 10:58am

Gourde (abdomen) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against the Wild, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Gourde last suited up against Vancouver on Jan. 2. In order to play Tuesday, the Quebec native would need to be activated from long-term injured reserve. As soon as he's at full strength, Gourde would more than likely replace Ben Meyers in the lineup. Before being placed on the shelf, Gourde produced six goals and 10 helpers over 35 appearances.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now