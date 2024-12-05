Yanni Gourde Injury: Held out late Thursday

Gourde (undisclosed) was held out of the end of Thursday's game versus the Islanders for precautionary reasons, per Sound of Hockey.

Head coach Dan Bylsma indicated after the game that keeping Gourde off the ice late in the contest gives the forward a better chance of being available Friday in New Jersey. The 32-year-old Gourde's status will need to be confirmed prior to puck drop. If he can't suit up, Andre Burakovsky or Daniel Sprong could enter the lineup.