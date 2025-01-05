Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Gourde (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Gourde was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Oilers due to a lower-body injury, and his placement on IR signals that he's facing a multi-game absence. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Ben Meyers will likely continue to see time in the lineup while Gourde is unavailable.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now