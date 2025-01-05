Yanni Gourde Injury: Lands on IR
Gourde (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Gourde was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Oilers due to a lower-body injury, and his placement on IR signals that he's facing a multi-game absence. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Ben Meyers will likely continue to see time in the lineup while Gourde is unavailable.
