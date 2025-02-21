Yanni Gourde Injury: Moved to LTIR

Gourde (abdomen) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Jan. 4.

Gourde's move to LTIR is unlikely to impact his recovery timeline. He's expected to be out for another couple of weeks at a minimum as he recovers from sports hernia surgery. This move involving Gourde may indicate Jordan Eberle (pelvis) is close to a return, as the Kraken will likely need the extra cap space to activate him.