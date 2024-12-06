Fantasy Hockey
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde Injury: Not playing after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Gourde (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Devils, per Sound of Hockey.

Gourde was removed for precautionary reasons in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Islanders. He's dealing with some bumps and bruises, and the issue will cost him at least one game. Andre Burakovsky will return from being a healthy scratch and take Gourde's spot on a line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken
