Yanni Gourde Injury: Not playing after all

Gourde (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Devils, per Sound of Hockey.

Gourde was removed for precautionary reasons in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Islanders. He's dealing with some bumps and bruises, and the issue will cost him at least one game. Andre Burakovsky will return from being a healthy scratch and take Gourde's spot on a line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz.