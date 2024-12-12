Yanni Gourde Injury: Not playing Thursday

Gourde (lower body) will miss Thursday's home game versus Boston, Tim Booth of the Seattle Times reports.

Gourde is day-to-day according to coach Dan Bylsma and the Kraken want to monitor the injury. Gourde has five goals and nine assists 29 games but he has been hot of late with all five goals and five helpers in his last 12 appearances. Look for Daniel Sprong to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch over the last seven games.