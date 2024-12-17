Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Gourde (lower body) isn't expected to play against Ottawa on Tuesday, per Sound of Hockey.

Gourde stayed on the ice late with Seattle's scratches following Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he isn't ready to return. He has contributed five goals, 14 points, 41 hits and 33 shots on net through 29 appearances this season. With Gourde likely to miss his third straight game, Ryan Winterton will presumably remain in the lineup versus the Senators.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now