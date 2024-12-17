Yanni Gourde Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Gourde (lower body) isn't expected to play against Ottawa on Tuesday, per Sound of Hockey.

Gourde stayed on the ice late with Seattle's scratches following Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he isn't ready to return. He has contributed five goals, 14 points, 41 hits and 33 shots on net through 29 appearances this season. With Gourde likely to miss his third straight game, Ryan Winterton will presumably remain in the lineup versus the Senators.