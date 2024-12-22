Fantasy Hockey
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde News: Earns 200th career assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Gourde logged an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Gourde helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the first period. Those two forwards played on the wing alongside Shane Wright at center in a new-look line combination. Having a high-scoring veteran and a steady defensive forward should help Wright's offense, and Gourde will tangibly benefit from getting more scoring chances than he usually sees. For the season, Gourde is at five goals, 10 assists, 35 shots on net, 34 PIM, 47 hits and 23 blocked shots through 32 appearances.

