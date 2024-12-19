Yanni Gourde News: Expected to return

Gourde (lower body) is set to return Thursday versus Chicago.

Gourde missed Seattle's past three games due to the injury. He has five goals and 14 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25. Gourde is projected to play on the second line alongside Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Tanev. Mitchell Stephens, who played in Seattle's 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday, was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley.