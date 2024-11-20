Yanni Gourde News: Fills empty cage

Gourde scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Gourde has been in a groove lately with two goals and two assists over his last five games. He was on the third line again Wednesday -- Shane Wright has been scratched for two games, leading to a shuffle in the Kraken's bottom six. Gourde is up to seven points, 24 shots on net, 30 hits, 30 PIM, 14 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season. He continues to play a key defensive role, though he can chip in some depth scoring in bursts.