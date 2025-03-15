Yanni Gourde News: Four assists in last five games

Gourde put up two assists in a 6-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Gourde is making his mark with the Bolts. Since being acquired from Seattle on March 5, he has four assists in five games, including three in his last two games. He's also fired nine shots and leveled 18 hits while centering the third line. This is exactly what the Bolts had hoped they'd get from Gourde when they acquired him, and it's a profile that will go a long way in the postseason. Until then, his fantasy value is limited, even in leagues that count hits. Center is usually too deep to get them in that spot.