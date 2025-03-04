Fantasy Hockey
Yanni Gourde

Yanni Gourde News: Lifted from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gourde (abdomen) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Gourde was deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest versus the Wild, and this move clears the path for him to return from a 22-game absence. Ben Meyers was sent down to AHL Coachella Valley in a corresponding move. Gourde's return to the lineup comes just three days before the trade deadline, and the 33-year-old is considered a top trade target for contenders who want to bolster their forward depth.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken

