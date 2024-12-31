Yanni Gourde News: Lights lamp in win

Gourde scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Gourde scored for the first time since Dec. 8 versus the Rangers. He missed three games due to a lower-body injury and added two assists over five outings in between tallies. Gourde is up to six goals, 16 points, 38 shots on net, 55 hits, 25 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 34 appearances as a key defensive forward in the Kraken's lineup. His scoring pace is similar to last year when he had 33 points in 80 contests.