Yanni Gourde News: Lights lamp Thursday
Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Gourde has scored twice over the last three games. The 34-year-old continues to play in a third-line role, so he may have some ups and downs on offense for a team where the starpower carries the scoring. Gourde is up to nine goals, 25 points, 95 shots on net, 92 hits, 58 PIM, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 67 appearances.
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