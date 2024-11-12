Yanni Gourde News: Logs assist in Tuesday's win

Gourde notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gourde opened the season with three helpers over five games before going cold on offense. His assist Tuesday ended a 10-game slump. The 32-year-old is up to four helpers, 18 shots on net, 25 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 16 contests. He's listed on the Kraken's fourth line but earns more ice time through his work as a defensive specialist.