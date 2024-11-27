Yanni Gourde News: Logs helper in defeat

Gourde posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Gourde has two goals and four assists over his last eight games. While he continues to be listed in a bottom-six role, he remains an integral part of the Kraken's overall game plan, and that's even more true when he's chipping in points. For the season, the 32-year-old has two goals, seven helpers, 27 shots on net, 36 hits, 15 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 outings.