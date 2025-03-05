Yanni Gourde News: Returning to Bolts
Gourde was traded to the Lightning from the Kraken, along with Oliver Bjorkstrand and a 2026 fifth-round pick, in exchange for Michael Eyssimont, first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and a 2025 second-round pick Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Gourde is back with the Lightning after spending the past four seasons in Seattle. The 33-year-old winger has played in just 36 games this year after missing two months following surgery to repair a sports hernia. In his first game back from injury, Gourde picked up an assist, but his return to the Kraken lineup was short lived.
