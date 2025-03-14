Yanni Gourde News: Snags assist Thursday

Gourde notched a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

This was Gourde's second helper over four contests since he was traded to the Lightning from the Kraken last Wednesday. The 33-year-old has immediately slotted in as the third-line center and looks to be connecting well with Gage Goncalves and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was also traded from the Kraken. Gourde is up to 19 points, 46 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-8 rating over 40 appearances this season. He won't score a ton, but he's at no risk of losing his place in the lineup as a key checking forward.