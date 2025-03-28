Yanni Gourde News: Two assists in Thursday's win

Gourde logged two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-0 win over Utah.

Gourde helped out on goals by linemates Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gage Goncalves. It's been all playmaking for Gourde in his second stint with the Lightning -- he has eight assists, 30 hits, 15 shots on net and 11 PIM over 11 contests since he was traded away from the Kraken. For the season, the 33-year-old forward has 25 points, 55 shots on net, 89 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances.