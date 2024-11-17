Yanni Gourde News: Two points against Isles

Gourde scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran center was credited with the first tally of the night midway through the first period, when Brandon Tanev's shot deflected in off Gourde as he tries to cause chaos in the crease. It was Gourde's first multi-point performance of the season, and his middle-six role and lack of power-play time has limited his fantasy upside. Through 18 games, he's managed only six points with 30 PIM, 26 hits, 21 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.