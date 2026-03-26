Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Askarov won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blues after sustaining an apparent upper-body injury.

Askarov seemed to indicate an issue with his neck after getting run into in his crease during the second period. He stopped all 11 shots he faced prior to his exit, and Alex Nedeljkovic replaced him between the pipes. Askarov was in his return from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. If he is forced to miss more time, Laurent Brossoit is likely to be recalled from AHL San Jose to fill the backup role. The Sharks visit the Blue Jackets on Saturday.