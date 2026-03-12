Yaroslav Askarov Injury: May not dress Thursday
Askarov (lower body) may be a game-time decision to back up Alex Nedeljkovic on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov tweaked something on Thursday. Should be be unable to go, the Sharks will need to recall a goaltender and if they are unable to get to Boston on time, an emergency goaltender may be required.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More