Yaroslav Askarov Injury: May not dress Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:42am

Askarov (lower body) may be a game-time decision to back up Alex Nedeljkovic on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov tweaked something on Thursday. Should be be unable to go, the Sharks will need to recall a goaltender and if they are unable to get to Boston on time, an emergency goaltender may be required.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov
